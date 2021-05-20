Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $274,000 Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TSC stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.