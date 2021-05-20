Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stride were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

