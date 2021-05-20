Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNST opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.