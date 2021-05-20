Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,209 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 32,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

NYSE V opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.33. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $437.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.