Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.65 million.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 890,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

