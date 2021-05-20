Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $25.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,214,310. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

