Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5491 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53.
Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend by 39.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
