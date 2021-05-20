Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5491 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend by 39.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

