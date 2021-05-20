Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00007005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $649.15 million and $17.20 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

