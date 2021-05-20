VSE (VSEC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC):

5/11/2021 – VSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

5/11/2021 – VSE is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

5/5/2021 – VSE is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – VSE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.84 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in VSE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

