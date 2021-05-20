Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $172,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Shares of VMC opened at $184.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

