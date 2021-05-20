Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

