Wade G W & Inc. Invests $258,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $166.10 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

