Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit