Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

