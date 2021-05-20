Wade G W & Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

