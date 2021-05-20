Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.53. 146,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,768. The stock has a market cap of $398.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

