Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 301,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,740,965 shares.The stock last traded at $144.10 and had previously closed at $138.89.
The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.
WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79.
Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
