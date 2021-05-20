Warburg Research Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS stock opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.62. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.