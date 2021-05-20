Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,907. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $139.15 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

