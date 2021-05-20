Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Lowered to Add at Numis Securities

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

WJG opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.58 million and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

