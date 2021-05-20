Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 241.83 ($3.16), with a volume of 74949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WJG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £595.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.42.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

