WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 138.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.