Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.
NYSE TJX opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
