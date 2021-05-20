Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.