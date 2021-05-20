Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

5/6/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

4/17/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

4/15/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

