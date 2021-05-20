Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $131.31 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

