Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $487.70 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.26. The firm has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

