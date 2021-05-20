Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.