Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

