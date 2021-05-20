Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.