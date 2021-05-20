Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.
Shares of SMG stock opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).
Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.