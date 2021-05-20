Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.