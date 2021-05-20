WeShow Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WeShow Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $64,704.02 and $28.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token (CRYPTO:WET) is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Coin Trading

