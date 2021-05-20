Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

DMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. 26,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,248. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

