Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $17.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

