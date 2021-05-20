William Blair Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $64.61 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

