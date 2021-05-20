William Blair Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $64.61 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit