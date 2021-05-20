William F. Bruss Sells 5,669 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $501.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

