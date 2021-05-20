Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.
OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
