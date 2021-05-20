Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

