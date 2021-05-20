Wing 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.98 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Wing has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and $11.98 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.28 or 0.00054896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,734,555 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,555 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

