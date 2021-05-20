Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.73 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.50 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

