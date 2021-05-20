Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.28.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $191.73 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 83.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

