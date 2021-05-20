Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $9.54 on Friday, hitting $235.54. 112,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.