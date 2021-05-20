Wownero One Day Trading Volume Hits $159,744.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $159,744.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

