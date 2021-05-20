Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

