Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $11.37 million and $2.64 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

