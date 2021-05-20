XinFin Network (XDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.26 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $775.86 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.73 or 0.01426768 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,667,369,652 coins and its circulating supply is 12,267,369,657 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

