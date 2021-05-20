XMON Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $727.13 or 0.01760598 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $64,088.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

