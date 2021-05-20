Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.68% of Xperi worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 930.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

