XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 14,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 66,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

