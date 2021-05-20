XSGD Market Cap Reaches $39.57 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $39.57 million and approximately $420,841.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00459795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00206800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004294 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.01004980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035040 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,190 coins and its circulating supply is 53,409,954 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

