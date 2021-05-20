Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

YSG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 5,158,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

