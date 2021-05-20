YEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

