Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Insiders have sold a total of 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,511 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 823,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.